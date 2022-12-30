ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
echo-pilot.com

Maryland at Michigan odds, picks and predictions

The 21st-ranked Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0) Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. After a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
