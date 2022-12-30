ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI

