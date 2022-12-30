Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
WOOD
22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, police chief says
It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, as he looks to rebound from what he called a “challenging” year. (Jan. 1, 2023) 22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, …. It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police...
go955.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired on New Year's Eve in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
Homicides declined in 2022 in Kalamazoo County. These are the victims.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Homicides decreased in Kalamazoo County in 2022, marking a significant drop from an unusually high number from the year before. Kalamazoo County saw 18 people killed in homicides in 2022. That is down from the century-high of 25 deaths in 2021. The lives lost included...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
Fox17
Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
Grand Rapids recorded 23 homicides in 2022. Here’s where each case stands.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The city of Grand Rapids experienced an uptick in homicide cases in 2022 making it the second deadliest year in the last five years. The homicides in Grand Rapids claimed the lives of 23 people in 2022. Among the victims were two babies, a 64-year-old man who was killed in a fatal fire and multiple teens and young adults.
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Family IDs 16-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting
The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come forward.
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
WWMTCw
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
GR Police & Fire pull driver from car in Grand River
The Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments pulled a driver from a car after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Grand River at midday Saturday.
wkzo.com
Busy New Year’s Eve in Van Buren County with separate fatal shooting, domestic assault incidents
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – While most law enforcement entities had a full plate of activities over the New Year’s Eve Holiday evening, two separate incidents had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department busy overnight. The first incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night, when deputies were...
