Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture

Spinach Recalled

Yet another spinach recall has hit the market. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarket issued a sweeping recall of various spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. Due to the recall, shared by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products.
Popculture

Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns

Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Albany Herald

Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged

Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
BBC

Hershey sued in US over metal in dark chocolate claim

Chocolate manufacturer Hershey has been sued in the US over claims the firm is selling products containing harmful levels of metal. The lawsuit brought by Christopher Lazazzaro alleges the firm misled consumers by failing to disclose the quantities of lead and cadmium in three dark chocolate bars. He claimed he...
Cristoval Victorial

Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S

The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
Albany Herald

Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms

China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi...
Albany Herald

Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol

Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located in the United...
Freethink

World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US

Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
Fox17

True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds

(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging. The affected products come...

