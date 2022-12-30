Read full article on original website
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Major baby formula recalled after potentially deadly bacteria discovered
At least five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Popculture
Spinach Recalled
Yet another spinach recall has hit the market. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarket issued a sweeping recall of various spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. Due to the recall, shared by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products.
Popculture
Cheese Recall Expanded Amid Listeria Concerns
Even more cheese is being pulled from store shelves amid ongoing listeria concerns. Following an initial recall earlier in December for Igor brand gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese, Jan K. Overweel Limited expanded the recall on Dec. 16 to include Igor brand Gorgonzola Dolce. A notice posted by the Canadian...
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Narcity
6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella
If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled...
Accidentally harvested weed alongside spinach caused hallucinations in Australians
Testing has identified a toxic weed as the cause of hallucinations in nearly 200 individuals who ate baby spinach in Australia, South China Morning Post reported. The weed known as devil's trumpet or devil's snare was accidentally harvested and packed along with baby spinach at a producer's facility in New South Wales.
Albany Herald
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
BBC
Hershey sued in US over metal in dark chocolate claim
Chocolate manufacturer Hershey has been sued in the US over claims the firm is selling products containing harmful levels of metal. The lawsuit brought by Christopher Lazazzaro alleges the firm misled consumers by failing to disclose the quantities of lead and cadmium in three dark chocolate bars. He claimed he...
Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S
The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
South Korea to require COVID tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
Albany Herald
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi...
Albany Herald
Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol
Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located in the United...
Freethink
World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US
Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
Fox17
True Goodness oat-based yogurt recalled for undeclared almonds
(WXMI) — Culture Fresh Foods has recalled Meijer’s True Goodness Plain Oat-Based Yogurt Alternative over undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one lot (code 2002) contained almond-based yogurt, contrary to what is stated on the packaging. The affected products come...
China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's meat trade on Friday cheered the imminent end of testing and disinfecting chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19, more than two years after Beijing started the controversial practice, adding substantial costs to the trade.
