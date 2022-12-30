Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
KGET
Kevin McCarthy’s path to House Speaker still in limbo
WASHINGTON (KGET) — One of the most important days in Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s political career is less than a day away. On Tuesday, the new House of Representatives will convene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy will ask his colleagues to elect him Speaker of the House. But it’s so far been a rocky ride and […]
Deportations rise, but not on par with Title 42 expulsions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials say they removed 72,177 migrants in fiscal year 2022 who were not amenable to swift Title 42 expulsions. More than half of those (44,096) had a criminal history. The removals represent a substantial increase over the 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal year 2021 but lag the nearly […]
4 reasons to give up defending fossil fuels
Fossil fuels have sacrificed their social licenses to operate.
1470 WMBD
Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
