Kevin McCarthy’s path to House Speaker still in limbo

WASHINGTON (KGET) — One of the most important days in Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s political career is less than a day away. On Tuesday, the new House of Representatives will convene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy will ask his colleagues to elect him Speaker of the House. But it’s so far been a rocky ride and […]
Deportations rise, but not on par with Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials say they removed 72,177 migrants in fiscal year 2022 who were not amenable to swift Title 42 expulsions. More than half of those (44,096) had a criminal history. The removals represent a substantial increase over the 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal year 2021 but lag the nearly […]
Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

