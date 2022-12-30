Read full article on original website
Details Released In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
Man Charged With Assaulting Trigg County Deputy
A man was charged with assaulting a deputy during the investigation of his alleged assault of his grandparents Wednesday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for 24-year-old Damien Mefford assaulting his grandparents and when they arrived he was extremely belligerent causing law enforcement to detain him in handcuffs and escort him out to a patrol vehicle.
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
A man that was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
Jimmy Goode, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Jimmy Goode of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from to 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Harry Allen, 72, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year old Harry "The Man" Allen of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, January 5, at 2:00 at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the funeral hour at the church. Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge...
Audrey Stapp, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84-year-old Audrey Stapp of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
Donald Buchanan, 90, of Hopkinsville
Graveside service for 90-year old Donald Scott Buchanan of Hopkinsville will be Private. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Virginia Adair Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Son, David (Becky) Buchanan of Hopkinsville, KY. Brother, Jack (Nancy) Buchanan of...
Jackie Riley
Memorial services for 78-year old Jackie Riley, of Oak Grove, will be at 1:00 Friday afternoon, January 6, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
Family Tradition Continues As Lincoln Foster Takes Office
For Christian County and its office of county attorney, the last 40 years have been a familiar, family affair. Tom Soyars begat Mike Foster, who begat John Soyars, who begat Lincoln Foster — each following in the other’s footsteps with the apprentice becoming the master, as a pair of fathers and sons.
Robert Rust, 88, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 88-year old Robert Owen Rust, of Pembroke, will be at noon Monday, January 2, at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Monday morning, January 2, at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 Monday afternoon in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton...
Rena Wells, 80, of Hopkinsville
A private family burial ceremony will be held for 80-year old Rena Mae Fish Wells of Hopkinsville. The family has chosen cremation with a private family burial ceremony to be held at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the...
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
