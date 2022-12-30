ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott

By Tonya Pendleton
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The film Cheaper By the Dozen is a reality for actor/TV personality Nick Cannon . He and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together, a daughter. It is Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8iAD_0jyfCAD700
Nick Cannon welcomed his twelfth child with model Alyssa Scott earlier this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Halo Marie was born on Dec. 14, the parents announced on Thursday.

They showed a video of Scott giving birth and calling her mother to say, "It's a girl." In her caption on the birth video, Scott referenced her first child with Cannon, Zen, who died of brain cancer at five months in December 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott posted. "❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

In November, Scott and Cannon posed for a maternity shoot. Pictures showed the couple in a bathtub together showing off her baby bump, while in other pics, the two were embracing in a wooded area with Scott wearing an evening gown.

Scott is the mother to Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship. She is an Instagram model who is believed to have met Cannon on the set of his show Wild N Out , which she appeared on in 2019. Cannon has hosted the show since 2005. Season 19 is set for VH 1 in 2023.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)

Cannon and model Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, six weeks ago. He and former Price is Right model Lanisha Cole, had a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, three months ago. He is also the father to twins Zion and Zillion, with De La Rosa, a five-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi, and sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, with model Brittany Bell.

He and Bell also share a daughter, Powerful Queen, who is almost two years old. Cannon is also the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with ex-wife Mariah Carey .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 22

healthy education advocate
3d ago

Something is wrong with him like really? Peaple just dont keep having kid after kid after kid

Reply
13
Roberta Newman
3d ago

This boy needs to see a psychiatrist ASAP!

Reply(1)
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Reveals He Didn't Pursue Chemotherapy With His Late Son Zen To Give Him The Best 'Quality Of Life' During The Time He Had Left

Nick Cannon opened up on his late son Zen's battle with cancer and how he and Alyssa Scott made the heart wrenching decision not to pursue chemotherapy. On the Tuesday, December 13, episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", Cannon admitted he knew chemo would "suck everything out" of his baby boy and he wanted to give him the best "quality of life" possible before his passing."Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that...
OK! Magazine

LaNisha Cole Hints At 'Toxic' Relationship With Nick Cannon: 'There's Always So Much More I Want To Say'

Model LaNisha Cole knows her life isn't perfect — and she's not trying to pretend otherwise.Ever since she revealed she was having a baby with Nick Cannon — a man who currently has 11 children with several women — Cole, 40, has been the target of social media bullies, and she's now coming clean about what she's been dealing with behind close doors."Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak But … calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old," she wrote via...
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
People

Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing

Ellen DeGeneres was seen looking devastated over the weekend in the wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ellen was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, on Friday while visiting the couple’s Santa Barbara home – marking the first time the former Ellen host has been seen since her beloved former DJ took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, December 13.Although the 64-year-old comedian and TV host tried her best to put on a confident front following Boss’s tragic passing, pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail show that Ellen was still reeling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
New York Post

Nick Cannon reveals his ‘biggest guilt’ over having 11 kids

Nick Cannon admits he has “guilt” over having nearly a dozen kids. Cannon, 42, currently has 11 children with one on the way — but said he struggles with keeping his work life and time with his kids balanced. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.”  “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he continued. Cannon has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.  “The Nick Cannon Show”...
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them

Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
510K+
Followers
70K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy