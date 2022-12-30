Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The film Cheaper By the Dozen is a reality for actor/TV personality Nick Cannon . He and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together, a daughter. It is Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Nick Cannon welcomed his twelfth child with model Alyssa Scott earlier this month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Halo Marie was born on Dec. 14, the parents announced on Thursday.

They showed a video of Scott giving birth and calling her mother to say, "It's a girl." In her caption on the birth video, Scott referenced her first child with Cannon, Zen, who died of brain cancer at five months in December 2021.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott posted. "❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

In November, Scott and Cannon posed for a maternity shoot. Pictures showed the couple in a bathtub together showing off her baby bump, while in other pics, the two were embracing in a wooded area with Scott wearing an evening gown.

Scott is the mother to Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship. She is an Instagram model who is believed to have met Cannon on the set of his show Wild N Out , which she appeared on in 2019. Cannon has hosted the show since 2005. Season 19 is set for VH 1 in 2023.

Cannon and model Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, six weeks ago. He and former Price is Right model Lanisha Cole, had a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, three months ago. He is also the father to twins Zion and Zillion, with De La Rosa, a five-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi, and sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, with model Brittany Bell.

He and Bell also share a daughter, Powerful Queen, who is almost two years old. Cannon is also the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with ex-wife Mariah Carey .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com