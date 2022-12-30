Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:10 p.m. EST
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. Police say the attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized and expected to recover, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.
Deportations rise, but not on par with Title 42 expulsions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials say they removed 72,177 migrants in fiscal year 2022 who were not amenable to swift Title 42 expulsions. More than half of those (44,096) had a criminal history. The removals represent a substantial increase over the 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal year 2021 but lag the nearly […]
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
JERUSALEM (AP) — The tourism minister of Israel’s new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after the new government took office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition has promised to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal. That position is widely shared by the international community.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member. The Israeli military said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September. The Israeli military in 2022 conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
