DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Virginia State Police graduates 34 new troopers following training
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police has some new troopers on the force to begin the new year. The 34 members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30 and were presented with their diplomas last Friday.
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
10-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in White Oak, Md. Saturday and is now in the hospital, Montgomery County Police said. The incident took place around 5:31 p.m. in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. A 10-year-old female was...
Man charged for killing pedestrian in DC Friday previously robbed White Oak Shell station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Police have identified the man they say ran into two pedestrians near the White House Friday, killing one of them. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, fled a Secret Service traffic stop before crashing into another vehicle and the two pedestrians, D.C. Superior Court documents said. He was...
'3 strikes & you're out:' Disability, civil rights advocates blast school discipline bill
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — House Bill 1461 would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system for disciplining disruptive behavior in class and removing a student from the classroom. The proposed legislation is coming at a time when some school board members and teachers report increased...
DC Weather: Great start to 2023 with sunny, mild temperatures on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Patchy fog is less prevalent Monday, with the greatest likelihood east of the city near the bay. Otherwise expect a stellar first Monday of the year with unseasonable warmth and a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into Tuesday, broad southerly flow will pump even warmer...
DC Weather: showers to end 2022, dry by midnight
WASHINGTON (7News) — The last day of 2022 will end soggy for some in the DMV, but by the stroke of midnight, conditions should be dry. Expect on-and-off showers through about 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. A lightweight rain jacket will be just fine for afternoon and evening plans.
DC Grubhub customers to get $3M in refunds over claims it charged hidden fees: AG Racine
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you've used the food delivery app Grubhub, you could be getting money back, after the company settled a lawsuit in D.C. District Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit last year against the food delivery company saying it charged hidden fees and used deceptive marketing tactics, to boost sales during the pandemic.
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
DC Weather: Sunny, pleasant temps New Year's Day -- here's what's in store this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Happy New Year! Look for more sun than clouds Sunday afternoon, allowing highs to reach 60 degrees in the D.C. metro area. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but no rain is expected until Tuesday afternoon. The next weather-maker is expected to bring a strong...
