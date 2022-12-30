ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Virginia State Police graduates 34 new troopers following training

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police has some new troopers on the force to begin the new year. The 34 members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30 and were presented with their diplomas last Friday.
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
DC Weather: showers to end 2022, dry by midnight

WASHINGTON (7News) — The last day of 2022 will end soggy for some in the DMV, but by the stroke of midnight, conditions should be dry. Expect on-and-off showers through about 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. A lightweight rain jacket will be just fine for afternoon and evening plans.
