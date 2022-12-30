ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Help salmon by donating your Christmas tree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lot of people will be packing up their Christmas decorations this weekend, taking down the lights and the tree. If you're looking for somewhere to get rid of that tree, one option is donating it to become habitat for Oregon's salmon. Christmas for Coho will...
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
'No formal commitments' to Wheeler request on OSP traffic enforcement

An Oregon State Police captain says the agency is aware of a request from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to increase traffic enforcement throughout the city. At this point, "no formal commitments have been made." Wheeler’s request came from a draft copy KATU obtained earlier this week of a list of...
