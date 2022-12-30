Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
Related
KATU.com
Help salmon by donating your Christmas tree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lot of people will be packing up their Christmas decorations this weekend, taking down the lights and the tree. If you're looking for somewhere to get rid of that tree, one option is donating it to become habitat for Oregon's salmon. Christmas for Coho will...
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
KATU.com
Water damage causes Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV to temporarily shut-down
SALEM, Ore. — The Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices are closed due to water damage. Officials say the damage is caused by broken pipes in both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV. The locations will be closed until the pipes are repaired. Authorities expect the Lake Oswego office...
KATU.com
Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
KATU.com
Portland man hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Burnside
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to calls of a shooting near E Burnside and 122nd. KATU reporter Frances Lin talked to an officer on the scene, who said...
KATU.com
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
KATU.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
KATU.com
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
KATU.com
'No formal commitments' to Wheeler request on OSP traffic enforcement
An Oregon State Police captain says the agency is aware of a request from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to increase traffic enforcement throughout the city. At this point, "no formal commitments have been made." Wheeler’s request came from a draft copy KATU obtained earlier this week of a list of...
KATU.com
Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested someone on attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly shot another man in East Portland on New Year’s Day. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gunpoint robbery, car chase in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase back in January 2022 was sentenced to five years in prison. JJ Ben, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery with a firearm and felony attempt to elude. According to...
Comments / 0