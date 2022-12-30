Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
whatcom-news.com
Sandy Point residents seek answers as tidal floodwaters are slow to recede
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Sandy Point residents are reporting deep water continues to prevent many from leaving or getting to their houses after a King Tide coastal flooding event on Tuesday, December 27th. Reports are that water has been receding about 1 to 2 inches a day. According to...
whatcom-news.com
Data: Influenza in Whatcom County continues at high levels, 3 confirmed deaths
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting a continuation of an earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. There have been 3 lab-confirmed influenza death and 3 influenza-like illness outbreaks...
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on
Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District.
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Increased DUI patrols in Whatcom this weekend. What happens if you get pulled over
“We can all do our part to keep impaired drivers off our roads so that no one has to miss their loved ones during the holiday season.”
Exclusive local beer released, new health care office opens in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, including new brewery hours, exclusive new beers.
Tri-City Herald
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
KING 5
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
KEPR
Family of slain Idaho student from Skagit County relieved to hear of suspect's arrest
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Ethan Chapin, who was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November, is expressing relief following the news that a man connected to the crimes is in custody. Chapin, 20, grew up in Conway, a town in...
No subdued excitement here as 2023 welcomed with screaming ‘into the abyss’ in Bellingham
A collective “scream into the abyss” to herald 2023 on Taylor Dock was suggested on Reddit.
COVID cases increasing in Whatcom, and it could get worse
Whatcom health officials seeing a “tridemic” roller-coaster respiratory illnesses rise through the holidays.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
KING 5
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
