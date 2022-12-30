Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO