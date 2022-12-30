Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
A Duke Energy transmission line to islands at the NC coast had problems on New Year's Eve, officials said.
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people in one county in an Eastern Carolina county were left without power on New Year’s Eve. Both the Duke Energy outage map and the Carteret Craven Electric Co-op outage map showed thousands of customers without power. The two companies provide electric...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
Members of the ACLU of North Carolina and Decarcerate Now NC took the time to bring attention to those incarcerated in the state.
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
