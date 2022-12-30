ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, NC

WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New year means new laws go into effect in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
southparkmagazine.com

Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region

North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.

