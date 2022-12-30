Though participants in yesterday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run in Sarasota, Fla., woke to a blanket of fog—not uncommon in the area this time of year—the 11th annual happening celebrating the life of the beloved offshore racer put the exclamation point on three fine days of boating in Southwest Florida. Friday’s lunch run to St. Petersburg, Fla., dovetailed into Saturday’s fun run around Longboat Key before Sunday’s main event, a relatively short trek from the 10th Street launch ramp in Sarasota to Caddy’s restaurant on the Manatee River in Bradenton for lunch.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO