Minnesota State

Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties for ‘widespread mismanagement’

At CNN Matt Egan says, “Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for ‘widespread mismanagement’ over multiple years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wells Fargo’s ‘illegal activity’ included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees. The CFPB ordered Wells Fargo to pay the $1.7 billion civil penalty in addition to more than $2 billion to compensate consumers for a range of ‘illegal activity.’ CFPB officials say this is the largest penalty imposed by the agency.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Despite FTX collapse, Emmer continues to be a crypto booster

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer, one of the biggest crypto boosters in Congress, on Tuesday continued to blame Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler for the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that’s in bankruptcy. At a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on FTX’s collapse, Emmer,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Jan. 6 committee’s expected and welcome referral of charges against Trump

The special congressional committee investigating the Trump-inspired Jan. 6, 2021, riots (and attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election) wrapped up Monday with few big surprises but having compiled a lot of damning evidence against the former president. The committee’s final and expected act was to refer criminal charges against Donald Trump to be prosecuted by others.
GEORGIA STATE
Major infrastructure funding and permitting needed to support climate goals

In August, President Biden made good on commitments to put the U.S. on a path to a “net-zero” economy by signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which funds investments in proven and emerging technologies ranging from wind and solar generation to electric vehicles to hydrogen to carbon capture. President Biden also pledged to pursue permitting reforms to prevent clean energy investments from becoming tied up in bureaucratic red tape. After all, what good is historic funding for climate solutions if you can’t spend it?
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

