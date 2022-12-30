Read full article on original website
Related
7 Minnesota political storylines from 2022 you might have forgotten (or maybe wish you had)
The past year was pretty eventful, with a record state surplus, a long legislative session, a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights and an election with every Minnesota partisan office except the two U.S. senators on the ballot. At the same time, it was a year when that...
Minnesota lawmakers sponsor hundreds of bills, but most never reached Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON — There were 24,766 bills and resolutions introduced in the 117th Congress that is coming to a close, with Minnesota lawmakers responsible for more than 500 of them. Yet, despite the flood of legislation proposed by the 535 members of the House and Senate, only a fraction –...
After dying off in 2022 partisan gridlock, chances for ‘Walz checks’ good in 2023
What’s in a name? For the tax rebate checks dubbed “Walz Checks” by a guy named Walz, the name was a death sentence. Before the 2022 legislative session and after a tour of Minneapolis Community and Technical College to highlight his economic development package, the DFL governor expressed his support for what he called “Walz Checks.”
MinnPost’s most-read Community Voices contributions and opinion pieces of 2022
Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties for ‘widespread mismanagement’
At CNN Matt Egan says, “Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for ‘widespread mismanagement’ over multiple years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wells Fargo’s ‘illegal activity’ included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees. The CFPB ordered Wells Fargo to pay the $1.7 billion civil penalty in addition to more than $2 billion to compensate consumers for a range of ‘illegal activity.’ CFPB officials say this is the largest penalty imposed by the agency.”
D.C. Memo: Emmer, Smith diverge on crypto; Biden’s evolution on same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON — Congress was plunged into the crypto world this week, with lawmakers trying to grapple with the implosion of FTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and the arrest of the company’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, on charges of fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes. Lawmakers with authority...
Your Minnesota guide to keeping holiday table talk light, engaging and politics-free
Ah, the holidays. It’s a time of reflection and light amid the darkest month. Unless you find yourself trapped at the table with family members or friends who just can’t help but talk about politics — and that amid extreme levels of partisan polarization. In the interest...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Despite FTX collapse, Emmer continues to be a crypto booster
WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer, one of the biggest crypto boosters in Congress, on Tuesday continued to blame Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler for the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that’s in bankruptcy. At a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on FTX’s collapse, Emmer,...
The Jan. 6 committee’s expected and welcome referral of charges against Trump
The special congressional committee investigating the Trump-inspired Jan. 6, 2021, riots (and attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election) wrapped up Monday with few big surprises but having compiled a lot of damning evidence against the former president. The committee’s final and expected act was to refer criminal charges against Donald Trump to be prosecuted by others.
U of M student leaders call for Regent Sviggum’s resignation from board
The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that U of M student leaders are calling for the resignation of Regent Steve Sviggum “saying they doubted the sincerity of his apology for remarks questioning whether the school’s Morris campus had become ‘too diverse.'”. The Strib’s Jeremy Olson writes...
Unpacking the vote for GOP U.S. House candidates nationwide (they did better than Trump)
Here’s a fact that might surprise you. If you’re like me, you might have guessed (or assumed) that Republicans in the midterm won their new U.S. House majority primarily through successful gerrymandering from prior cycles. Apparently not. They may have won it the old-fashioned way. New York Times...
Major infrastructure funding and permitting needed to support climate goals
In August, President Biden made good on commitments to put the U.S. on a path to a “net-zero” economy by signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which funds investments in proven and emerging technologies ranging from wind and solar generation to electric vehicles to hydrogen to carbon capture. President Biden also pledged to pursue permitting reforms to prevent clean energy investments from becoming tied up in bureaucratic red tape. After all, what good is historic funding for climate solutions if you can’t spend it?
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0