Former Overkill + Anvil Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dies at 57

Sebastian Marino, former guitarist for both Overkill and Anvil in the '90s, has died at the age of 57. Marino reportedly passed away early on January 1 after being rushed to the hospital while he was working a New Year's Eve job setting up sound equipment for an event in Florida, according to multiple reports.
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green

Earlier today (Jan. 1), Loudwire reported that Modest Mouse’s co-founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died at the age of 45. Since then, numerous fans and fellow rockers have paid tribute to the influential musician on social media. The news of Green’s death broke late last night (Dec. 31, 2022) via...
Foo Fighters Issue Statement on Future Without Taylor Hawkins

Ever since Taylor Hawkins died in late March of 2022 – and was subsequently honored via two colossal tribute concerts last September – fans have been wondering what the future holds for Foo Fighters. Although their 2023 plans haven’t been revealed fully, a recent social media post does offer some heartwarming and humble insights into what’s to come.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
