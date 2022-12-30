Read full article on original website
Related
Former Overkill + Anvil Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dies at 57
Sebastian Marino, former guitarist for both Overkill and Anvil in the '90s, has died at the age of 57. Marino reportedly passed away early on January 1 after being rushed to the hospital while he was working a New Year's Eve job setting up sound equipment for an event in Florida, according to multiple reports.
Nickelback Bassist Mike Kroeger Reacts to Seeing Meshuggah Live – Fans ‘Were Killing Each Other’
Nickelback are no strangers to the heavy stuff and bassist Mike Kroeger managed to catch Meshuggah on their fall tour. He's now offered his reaction to seeing them live, blown away by not just the band but their mosh-happy fans as well. The band's overwhelming success as a hard rock...
Slipknot’s Unreleased ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album May Come in 2023, Says Clown
Slipknot may soon be lifting the mask on their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window as Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed in a new interview that it may see the light of day this spring. Specifically, after April 1 when the band's long-time contract with Roadrunner Records is up. "The good...
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery Illness That’s ‘Baffled’ Doctors
Craig Goldy, the 61-year-old heavy metal guitarist and solo artist who was a member of the bands Dio and Giuffria, is currently battling a mystery illness that has "baffled" his doctors and specialists, as he shared in a public Facebook post this week. The illness is not life-threatening, Goldy explained....
Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green
Earlier today (Jan. 1), Loudwire reported that Modest Mouse’s co-founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died at the age of 45. Since then, numerous fans and fellow rockers have paid tribute to the influential musician on social media. The news of Green’s death broke late last night (Dec. 31, 2022) via...
Foo Fighters Issue Statement on Future Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since Taylor Hawkins died in late March of 2022 – and was subsequently honored via two colossal tribute concerts last September – fans have been wondering what the future holds for Foo Fighters. Although their 2023 plans haven’t been revealed fully, a recent social media post does offer some heartwarming and humble insights into what’s to come.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician
For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Why Queen’s Brian May Says Recent Knighthood ‘Comes With a Little Bit More Clout’
Queen’s reigning axeman – Brian May – has achieved a lot, and yesterday (Dec. 30), he was given the title of Sir in the U.K’s yearly New Year’s Honors List. According to him, the designation comes with “a little bit more clout.”. As noted...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0