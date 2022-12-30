ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl CFP trailer

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CV2y_0jyfAp1y00

I know, I know, we say this every time an Ohio State football trailer comes out, but you really have to watch the one the creative team just dropped for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. If you’ve followed the Buckeyes’ journey this season, you can probably relate to the production that was put together for this one.

It’s a little bit longer than those from the regular season — as you would expect — but it hits the mark of what Saturday is about. Ohio State was counted out after the embarrassing loss to Michigan and now has an opportunity to rewrite the script when it takes on Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

The trailer is called “opportunity” and that’s often the flip side of a massive challenge that presents itself. So, turn up the volume and get this baby on the biggest screen you can and take a couple of minutes to let this one sink in.

Ohio State and Georgia are set to do battle at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. What better way to ring in the new year than a program-defining win? Can the Buckeyes answer the door when opportunity knocks?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Behavior On Sideline

Saturday night featured an instant classic between Georgia and Ohio State. The two teams went back and forth for over four hours before Georgia came away with the win in the final seconds. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would've sent them to the National Championship Game but hooked it left.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
fbschedules.com

Georgia, TCU to play in College Football Playoff National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2022 season. Georgia (14-0) and TCU (13-1) will square off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, January 9, 2023. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET. Tickets for the game are currently around $750 plus fees through our partner StubHub.
FORT WORTH, TX
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
KENNESAW, GA
WHIZ

Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy