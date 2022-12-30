ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

philadelphiaobserver.com

‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor

Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Teen girl found dead in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of teenage girl found on the city’s east side Saturday. According to police, they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a body in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street. The homicide unit was called to the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wbiw.com

Man faces drug charges after crashing his vehicle

JASPER CO. – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Nicholas Isajczuk was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 at the 200-mile marker. This location is just south of the Remington, IN exit. Preliminary investigation shows that a black 2019 Kia was northbound...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. This comes after Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles. The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
NEWARK, OH

