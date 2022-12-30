Read full article on original website
WKYC
'This makes me sick': Friends of 15-year-old girl outraged after deadly Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just a few days ago, Sheena Brice said she saw 15-year-old Unique Price with a big smile on her face. Brice says her children loved Pratter as their own sister and always played in the neighborhood together. But that all came to an end on Saturday...
Ohio family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor
Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
'My baby had a lot of years left': Mother speaks up about 13-year-old son's death, seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Megan Reed remembers almost everything about Oct. 12, 2022. She remembers what she was doing, and the exact time. That's because that's the day when her life changed forever. She described her 13-year-old son Sinzae Reed as someone who loved to laugh and always had a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
cwcolumbus.com
Licking County woman found dead and buried outside home, son named as person of interest
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Licking County man has been named as a person of interest in the death of his mother, Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a press release. Family members of Debra Perrine, 67, requested a welfare check after they had not had contact with her for roughly a week.
Police: Teen girl found dead in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of teenage girl found on the city’s east side Saturday. According to police, they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a body in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street. The homicide unit was called to the scene.
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
cbs4indy.com
Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman tried to get protection from her husband months, even days, before her family says he killed her before killing himself. A Bartholomew County judge denied her request for a protective order on Dec. 9; they both died on Dec. 19. Julie Anne...
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them Both
15- year old Trevell Lamar Henley lived in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue in Columbus, Ohio with his grandmother, Ronda Henley, and younger brother, Tywan. According to The Columbus Dispatch, his grandmother Ronda raised Trevell and Tywan since they were babies. Trevell was a student at Medina Middle School who enjoyed reading and playing sports.
wbiw.com
Man faces drug charges after crashing his vehicle
JASPER CO. – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Nicholas Isajczuk was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 at the 200-mile marker. This location is just south of the Remington, IN exit. Preliminary investigation shows that a black 2019 Kia was northbound...
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting
Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. This comes after Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles. The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested
LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
