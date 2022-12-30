Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the news of two new Buc-ee’s locations coming to Middle Tennessee , the Texas-based travel center chain is continuing to make its mark on the Volunteer State.

Buc-ee’s began its Tennessee campaign by opening its first store in Crossville , along I-40. That location opened on June 27, 2022, welcoming the business to its seventh state.

On Thursday, News 2 was able to confirm two additional locations are set to open along I-24.

(Photo: Buc-ee’s Corporate)

Six months after opening the Crossville travel center, Buc-ee’s General Counsel said they are building a new travel center in Murfreesboro with construction anticipated to start in the 4th quarter of 2023.

Specifics are not yet available about which interstate exit the business will be near.

Further north along I-24, another Buc-ee’s location will reportedly be operational in 2023.

Visit Clarksville TN announced Tuesday that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center will be built off exit 1 of I-24 . Details are still to come about the exact location and opening date.

The beloved beaver is also making its home in East Tennessee. Construction on the Sevierville Buc-ee’s began in September 2021 off exit 407 on I-40. That store is expected to open in the summer of 2023 .

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The full list of Buc-ee’s current and future Tennessee locations is below:

Crossville — I-40 Exit 320

Sevierville — I-40 Exit 407 (expected Summer 2023 opening)

Clarksville — I-24 Exit 1 (expected 2023 opening)

Murfreesboro — I-24 Exit 84 (expected September 2024 opening)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.