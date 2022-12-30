Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUINS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING 28-YEAR-OLD CANADIENS FORWARD
The Montreal Canadiens continue to fall in the NHL standings and as of December 30th, they sit 26th with a record of 15-18-3 (33 points). With the NHL trade deadline just over two months away, the Montreal Canadiens will more than likely begin to explore options with their pending unrestricted free agents. One of those UFA's that is garnering plenty of attention from around the league is Sean Monahan.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
markerzone.com
DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF
When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
markerzone.com
BLUES GIVE INJURY UPDATES ON PAIR OF KEY TRADE CHIPS, DEADLINE MOVES COULD BE TRICKY
The St. Louis Blues are starting the new year in not the most ideal fashion. On Monday, the team announced that forward Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko will miss several weeks with their respective injuries. O'Reilly, 31, will miss at least six weeks after suffering a broken foot, while Tarasenko,...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN CAPS OFF ROUT OF THE MONTRÉAL CANADIENS WITH WHOLESOME MOMENT
Alex Ovechkin's is one of the greatest stories of the NHL in the 2022-23 season, recently passing Mr. Hockey himself on the NHL's All-Time Goals list. Washington's captain is well within striking distance of The Great One's total of 894, which was thought to be untouchable until Ovechkin came along.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
markerzone.com
TEAM CANADA FORWARD ZACK OSTAPCHUK EJECTED FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
During the first period of Canada's New Year's Eve showdown against Sweden, Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk was ejected for kneeing. Ostapchuk went into the Swedish corner to hit San Jose Sharks prospect Filip Bystedt and catches him in the knee his knee. After a review, the officials determined that the incident was worthy of an ejection, giving Ostapchuk a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing.
markerzone.com
COLTON DACH EXITS SATURDAY'S GAME IN A WORLD OF PAIN (VIDEO)
In effort to throw a hit, Team Canada forward Colton Dach - brother of Kirby Dach (MTL) - suffered an upper-body injury and exited Saturday's game against Sweden. By the looks and sound of it, whatever happened to Dach, it was excruciating, as he could be overheard on the broadcast:
markerzone.com
PEYTON KREBS PLANTS TAYLOR HALL AND DROPS THE GLOVES W/ CONNOR CLIFTON
The Buffalo Sabres and their fans have a lot to like with the state of their hockey club at the moment. 18-14-2 to start '22-23, the past decade of toil and turmoil is finally shaping up into an enjoyable product, especially because of guys like Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and the several other talented youngsters their roster boasts.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JARED DAVIDSON ONE-PUNCHES HIS OPPONENT DURING FIGHT IN THE WHL (VIDEO)
During Friday's game between the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson one-punched his opponent in a fight. Davidson, a fifth round pick of the Canadiens in July's draft, dropped the mitts with Rockets defenceman John Babcock. Davidson grabs Babcock's jersey, while...
markerzone.com
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES HIGHLIGHT-REEL GOAL VS. DETROIT (VIDEO)
When the Ottawa Senators signed Claude Giroux, pretty much everyone knew it was a match made in heaven. The Hearst, Ontario-native hasn't kept the Sens from sputtering out of the gate, but he definitely has been a bright spot. In Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup against the Detroit Red Wings,...
markerzone.com
AHLER GETS BOOTED AFTER BRUTAL HIT FROM BEHIND (VIDEO)
On Friday night, Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Fortier was kicked from their game against the Laval Rocket after a hard hit from behind. Rocket forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was securing a rimmed puck, but before he could gain control he was plastered from behind by Fortier. Harvey-Pinard did miss some...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS' STALOCK MAKES BRILLIANT SAVE-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. Having won just 8 games all season, Chicago was never going to be a contender or anything, but their season can only be described as a catastrophe. Whether by design or not. However, that doesn't mean there won't be...
markerzone.com
ANGELA PRICE PUTS FURTHER DAMPER ON HOPES OF CAREY PRICE PLAYING FOR MONTREAL AGAIN
While goaltender Carey Price has insisted his hope is to once again play for the Montreal Canadiens before he officially retires, a new revelation by wife Angela appears to make that more unlikely than ever. In a response to a question on her Instagram account, Angela stated the family plans to move out of Montreal completely in the near future.
markerzone.com
SENATORS WANT ZAITSEV GONE NOW AND WILL SWEETEN POT CONSIDERABLY TO GET RID OF HIM
While it hasn't necessarily shown up in the wins column so far this season, the Ottawa Senators took major steps to improve their team in the last offseason. One of the things that wasn't addressed was the contract that belongs to defenceman Nikita Zaitsev. The latest report from Kevin Weekes states the Sens want to get this issue resolved before the end of this season, and are willing to take steps to make sure it happens.
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NATHAN MACKINNON
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Saturday that star center Nathan MacKinnon has been activated off of injured reserve after spending nearly a month on the sidelines. MacKinnon was injured in a game versus the Philadelphia Flyers on December 5th and was initially supposed to miss 'some time.'. With 34 points...
markerzone.com
OILERS' PROSPECT GETS DROPPED IN FIRST NHL FIGHT
Oilers forward Dylan Holloway, upset about a Vince Dunn cross-check, challenged the Kraken defenseman to a fight, and let's just say it wasn't his finest moment:. Holloway ate a nasty right cross from Dunn and was sent to the ground. Not a bad showing for his first NHL fight. Still, would have liked to have gotten out of that without eating a punch like that.
markerzone.com
SAM BENNETT MOWS OVER ANDREI SVECHNIKOV, WHO ANSWERS W/ SEVERAL CROSS-CHECKS (VIDEO)
Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes games always seem to bring the noise. Two proud, scrappy teams with a history, these sides do not like each other. Sam Bennett is one of many players on the Panthers who isn't afraid to toe the line, occasionally crossing it. On Friday night, Bennett threw a big hit on Hurricanes' star forward Andrei Svechnikov, which set off a chain of follow-up altercations. Including, Svechnikov paying Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen a few cross-checks:
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
markerzone.com
JETS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have placed 25-year-old forward Jansen Harkins on waivers. Harkins, a native of Cleveland (Ohio), was drafted in the second round by the Jets in 2015. He's become a regular in their lineup over the last few seasons. In 22 games this year, Harkins has five points (three goals, two assists), 12 penalty minutes and is a plus-four.
