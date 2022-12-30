While it hasn't necessarily shown up in the wins column so far this season, the Ottawa Senators took major steps to improve their team in the last offseason. One of the things that wasn't addressed was the contract that belongs to defenceman Nikita Zaitsev. The latest report from Kevin Weekes states the Sens want to get this issue resolved before the end of this season, and are willing to take steps to make sure it happens.

1 DAY AGO