Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"
Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).
Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together
Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
