wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
wevv.com
Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies
Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
wevv.com
Owensboro officials gearing up for last night of 'Christmas at Panther Creek'
If you're still in the holiday mood, Monday could be your last chance to catch a glimpse of a professional light display in western Kentucky. That's because city officials in Owensboro will be hosting their last night of "Christmas at Panther Creek" on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
wevv.com
Posey County church warning public of scam
A Posey County church has turned to Facebook to warn the public of a scam involving someone claiming to be with the church. Saint Wendel Catholic Church in Wadesville has informed the public that someone is posing as Father Edward Schnur asking for Amazon gift cards for cancer patients. One...
wevv.com
Evansville warehouse fire enters its third day
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
14news.com
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
wabx.net
Humane Society Offering Low Cost Vaccinations
The Warrick County Humane Society in Newburgh will hold a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Tuesday January 10. The clinic is from 11:00 am and will remain open until the last pet is seen. ‘. Registration starts at 10:00 am and is limited to the first...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins
On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
wevv.com
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
WANE-TV
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
wevv.com
Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to more than 500 calls in 2022
Emergency response officials in Henderson County, Kentucky stayed busy over the last year, according to stats released Monday. A 2022 emergency response recap from the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) said that over the last year, the rescue squad responded to 534 total incidents. Among those emergency response incidents were...
wevv.com
Saturation patrols targeting dangerous or impaired drivers keeps Indiana State Troopers busy on NYE
Between 8:00 P.M. Saturday and 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning, troopers with Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. During the 6-hour period, troopers issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three people for impaired driving, and cited two people for...
wevv.com
Broken elevator raises question about accessibility for all
Residents at the Central Loft in Downtown Evansville say the elevator has been broken for two weeks now. For some, it’s a minor inconvenience. But for 21-year-old Megan Seiler, it’s 60 steps that she’s not able to take. Megan is a college student and a hopeful future...
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
