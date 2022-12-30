Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot woman and her kids in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after deputies say he battered a woman and threatened her kids in Palm Beach County. On Dec. 18, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped the Department of Children and Family's respond to a domestic dispute.
treasurecoast.com
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
Delray Beach Police Silent On Critical Crash, Several Plowed Down
How Many Injured? What Happened? Department Does Not Respond To Info Request… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 4:03 p.m. Monday — Sources connected to the investigation state that a woman is on a ventilator as a result of the crash, but Delray Beach Police continue to provide no information. We have personally […]
cw34.com
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
fox35orlando.com
Palm Bay Police: Search still on for suspect after incident with roommate; no threat to public
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department clarified Monday that it was still looking for a suspect who got into some sort of altercation with his roommate, which prompted an alert on Sunday night for people to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" person. Palm...
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
SJSO needs help to identify person who walked off with almost $2K in jewelry from Walmart
ST. AUGUSTINE — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of a suspect that stole jewelry from a Walmart on Dec. 16, 2022. At around 9:41 p.m., the pictured subject entered the Walmart at 2355 US1 South, St. Augustine and damaged a display case in the jewelry department.
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Okeechobee County man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian
Cameron Runyon, 18, was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month in Okeechobee County.
Delray Beach Man Dies In Horrific Crash, Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
WPBF News 25
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
Cops Remind Celebratory Gunfire Illegal, HOA’s Remind Fireworks May Be Fined
Palm Beach County Prepares For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s New Year’s Eve in South Florida and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that firing a gun to celebrate 2023 is illegal. Firing a […]
cw34.com
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
cw34.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
cw34.com
Housekeeper arrested after he gave inappropriate massage to boy, per police
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching a minor in a boy's home. According to the arrest report from the Juno Beach Police Department, 49-year-old John Castrillon, known to the family as Fredy, began to massage the boys shoulders around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck
BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
Comments / 0