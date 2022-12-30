ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

treasurecoast.com

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck

BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

