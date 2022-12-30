Renters insurance is an important consideration for those who rent their homes. Whether a tenant lives in an apartment or rents a single-family home, investing in renters insurance is usually worth it. A renters insurance policy provides protection for a renter’s personal belongings in the event they are damaged or destroyed by a covered event. Such policies also provide liability coverage if a renter is found legally responsible for causing property damage or injury to a third party.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO