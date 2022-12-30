ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

New Year rings in new laws

The New Year brings with it the annual tradition of new laws taking effect at the local and state level. This year’s crop of rules cover a variety of topics including public safety, rent and traffic. Santa Monica rules:. 4.08.097(a)MC Prohibition against sitting or lying in doorways at night....
