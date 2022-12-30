Quakertown Fire Department Volunteers Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing Dog from Frozen Lake on Christmas

The volunteers took to cold waters to rescue a dog in need. Photo by 6ABC

Bucks County recently witnessed a Christmas miracle after several brave citizens jumped in to save an animal in need. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the rescue for 6abc.

Volunteers from Quakertown Fire Department are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a dog from a frozen Brickyard Pond in Quakertown on Christmas Day.

Dan Daccardi took his black lab, Jack, to the lake to use the bathroom before they headed for a long car ride. However, the energetic 65-pound pooch started chasing a flock of ducks across the ice and ran so far after them that he fell into the frozen water.

The owner and his wife called 911 as soon as Jack ended up in the water, bringing out Quakertown Fire Department’s water rescue team.

Volunteers came equipped with wet suits and rubber rafts and immediately pushed out onto the lake. By that time, Jack had been in the water for around half an hour, so there was worry that time was running out.

“That’s when we’re thinking hypothermia like, ‘please God, please get him out,'” said Daccardi.

Luckily, Lt. Andrew Snyder and firefighter Dylan Winters safely pulled the doggo out of the water and two days later, he is now safe and happy back in his home.

“He’s our joy,” said Daccardi.