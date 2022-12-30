ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Quakertown Fire Department Volunteers Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing Dog from Frozen Lake on Christmas

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8c15_0jyf9xWA00
The volunteers took to cold waters to rescue a dog in need.Photo by6ABC

Bucks County recently witnessed a Christmas miracle after several brave citizens jumped in to save an animal in need. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the rescue for 6abc.

Volunteers from Quakertown Fire Department are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a dog from a frozen Brickyard Pond in Quakertown on Christmas Day.

Dan Daccardi took his black lab, Jack, to the lake to use the bathroom before they headed for a long car ride. However, the energetic 65-pound pooch started chasing a flock of ducks across the ice and ran so far after them that he fell into the frozen water.

The owner and his wife called 911 as soon as Jack ended up in the water, bringing out Quakertown Fire Department’s water rescue team.

Volunteers came equipped with wet suits and rubber rafts and immediately pushed out onto the lake. By that time, Jack had been in the water for around half an hour, so there was worry that time was running out.

“That’s when we’re thinking hypothermia like, ‘please God, please get him out,'” said Daccardi.

Luckily, Lt. Andrew Snyder and firefighter Dylan Winters safely pulled the doggo out of the water and two days later, he is now safe and happy back in his home.

“He’s our joy,” said Daccardi.

Read more about the rescue at 6abc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials

Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
BRICK, NJ
abc27.com

One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Lancaster city during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 31. According to Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson, crews were dispatched at 10:33 a.m. to the 400 block of West Lemon Street in the city. When crews arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming out of the first-floor windows of a three-story duplex.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old woman in Lancaster fire

A teen died in a fire Saturday morning in Lancaster. According to WGAL, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to a third alarm. Two...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FireRescue1

Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Casino Slot Machine Player Risks Santa’s Wrath

VALLEY FORGE PA – There’s a lump of coal – and maybe a criminal complaint – potentially awaiting a gaming guest at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., who maybe won’t make Santa’s “good” Christmas list next year. The player,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy