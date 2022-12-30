Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Analyst Explains Why Bottom for Bitcoin ‘Could Be $10,000 or Slightly Lower’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that he expects the price of Bitcoin to fall further in Q1 2023 before bottoming out. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released on 30 December 2022, he said:. “The...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 2
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)
Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
Popular Crypto Strategist Says One Large-Cap Altcoin Well-Positioned for New Year Rally, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin
A widely followed analyst is predicting a surge for one large-cap altcoin as the crypto markets grace a new year. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rekt tells his 331,200 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments protocol Litecoin (LTC) closed 2022 on a high note. “LTC is successfully retesting...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Issues Dire Altcoin Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The crypto analyst who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) this year is now issuing a warning to investors about an impending altcoin implosion. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 694,900 Twitter followers that while the financial markets may look bad, the conditions look even worse for altcoins. “The entire...
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is buying and selling in a spread beneath $1,250 in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may proceed to maneuver down beneath if it stays beneath the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum remains to be buying and selling in a spread beneath the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance ranges. The value is...
Four Great and One Terrible Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2023
Here are four optimistic and one doom-and-gloom predictions for Bitcoin’s price in 2023. 2023 is here, and with that comes an influx of predictions regarding the price of Bitcoin during the year. The past 12 months have been particularly devastating for the cryptocurrency, which lost upwards of 70% of its dollar value.
Top Crypto Analyst Goes Deep on Bitcoin (BTC), Calling for New All-Time Highs in 2024 After a 2023 Bottom
A widely followed crypto analyst is diving deep into Bitcoin (BTC), laying out a timeline for the king crypto’s next all-time high (ATH). Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital gives their 330,800 followers a time window for BTC’s next peak. “According to the Four Year Cycle theory, a new BTC...
