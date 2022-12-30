Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13.

An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds being shot in the area,” according to the report. While looking for the scene, a person called 911 and said their house in the 500 block of Highway 9 had been hit by bullets.

Police talked to the people who were in the home who all said they were OK and no one was injured, according to the report. The report indicates there were at least three people inside the home.

The officer found multiple bullet holes inside and outside of the home, according to the report. Multiple shell casings were also found in the roadway.

The case was administratively closed due to a lack of leads, according to the report. The shell casings were placed into evidence.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.