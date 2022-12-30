ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13.

An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds being shot in the area,” according to the report. While looking for the scene, a person called 911 and said their house in the 500 block of Highway 9 had been hit by bullets.

Police talked to the people who were in the home who all said they were OK and no one was injured, according to the report. The report indicates there were at least three people inside the home.

The officer found multiple bullet holes inside and outside of the home, according to the report. Multiple shell casings were also found in the roadway.

The case was administratively closed due to a lack of leads, according to the report. The shell casings were placed into evidence.

