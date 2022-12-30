ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Andrew Tate actually arrested because of a pizza box?

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Social media is buzzing with theories about Andrew Tate after the internet personality and former professional kickboxer was detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.

From allegations about Tate’s whereabouts to his arrest timing, people are trying to put the pieces together in the story.

But the most prominent theory comes from attorney Alejandra Caraballo on Twitter.

On Thursday, Caraballo suggested that Tate, 36, and his brother, were arrested because Tate posted a video of himself with a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria chain.

“Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts,” Caraballo tweeted. “His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.”

With over 60 million views, many people thought Caraballo’s tweet was accurate, leading to more rumors that Tate was arrested because of his pizza box video.

But Caraballo later admitted that her tweet was made on some assumptions and not confirmed facts.

Earlier this week, Tate got into an online battle with the 19-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

While engaging in some heated back-and-forth Tate made a video response to Thunberg in which he is seen smoking a cigar in front of a pizza box from Jerry’s Pizza - a local pizza chain in Romania.

One day later, Tate, his brother, and other suspects were arrested and a Romanian news outlet Gandul reported that authorities mobilised to arrest Tate and his brother after confirming the two were together in Romania.

The Tate brothers have been under investigation since April.

However, due to poor translation, Caraballo said she thought the news outlet was reporting that authorities used Tate’s social media post to confirm his whereabouts.

So more than likely, authorities had a bit more evidence of Tate’s whereabouts than just a pizza box in a video.

But the social media post may have helped them better pinpoint Tate’s location.

