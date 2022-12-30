ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky medical marijuana advocates set up display of patients at State Capitol

By Rachel Richardson
 3 days ago
In November, Governor Andy Beshear passed executive orders around medical marijuana. One of those orders is allowing Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to have and use marijuana.

Pro-cannabis advocates like Kentucky NORML say this is only a temporary solution for Kentuckians who have the means to access medical cannabis out-of-state.

Kentucky NORML Deputy Director Lauren Bratcher, says, "We will not have a medical program in Kentucky — it will not be accessible in Kentucky."

Bratcher explains that Kentucky NORML joined another pro-medical cannabis organization, Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis , to post hundreds of photos of Kentucky patients and resources in a tunnel below the state capitol. These groups are hoping that this display will put pressure on the senate to continue to protect and further in-state medical marijuana access.

Bratcher says, "Hopefully we'll put a little pressure on the senate to protect people further and allow them to access the medicine they need here in their own state."

There are more than 300 Kentucky patients on the wall, all with unique stories. Kentucky NORML says when people come in and through this hallway, they hope that they see their stories, capture their experience, and learn more about the benefits of medical marijuana.

"Some of them have passed already, fighting this fight. Some of them are children, from all walks of life, all counties. So hopefully with that piece of compassion they are also looking at the Kentucky NORML posters and seeing facts, and research, and science,” says Bratcher.

Pill bottles labeled "People (over) Profit" also line the tunnel and are meant to make a statement on how these advocates believe pharmaceuticals aren't always the answer. Governor Beshear met with these advocates at the display. He was one of the first to sign a poster vowing to support Kentucky patients.

Bratcher says, "It's just about getting people to talk, to come around and understand that there's no reason to block this and to reach out to their legislators and tell them, 'We want this for our people. We want a compassionate medical cannabis law for Kentucky.'"

These groups say the work is not over and they will continue to advocate for these patients.

