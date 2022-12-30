ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Neshaminy Mall’s Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Has Become a Hit Amongst Locals and Visitors

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y437S_0jyf9oor00
The new rink is a great place for family and friends to have a fun time.Photo byiStock.

After opening in the middle of the month, an ice skating rink in Bucks County has proven to be a huge success for visitors to a local mall. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the fun pop-up.

Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem recently opened a pop-up ice skating rink, which is owned and operated by the company Flight on Ice. It is set to stay open until Feb. 26, 2023.

Set up in the mall’s parking lot next to AMC Movie Theater, visitors get to skate on real ice with friends and family.

“Working with great partners at the Neshaminy Mall has made it possible to bring our ice skating rinkexperience to Bucks County this season,” said Jon Schaffer, president of Flight Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to bring a new family-friendly concept to the Neshaminy Mall and hope to make this a staple attraction in the community for years to come, all while helping out a great cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

A portion of the proceeds from the rink will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 Survivors Fund.

Read more about the ice skating rink in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

America on Wheels Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania

In addition to its permanent displays, America on Wheels has rotating exhibits, which change every six months. Several of the exhibits feature personal transportation vehicles such as scooters and Segways. Others have educational programs or hands-on interpretive displays. The facility offers an interactive experience for everyone, from young children to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy