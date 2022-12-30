Neshaminy Mall’s Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Has Become a Hit Amongst Locals and Visitors

The new rink is a great place for family and friends to have a fun time. Photo by iStock.

After opening in the middle of the month, an ice skating rink in Bucks County has proven to be a huge success for visitors to a local mall. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the fun pop-up.

Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem recently opened a pop-up ice skating rink, which is owned and operated by the company Flight on Ice. It is set to stay open until Feb. 26, 2023.

Set up in the mall’s parking lot next to AMC Movie Theater, visitors get to skate on real ice with friends and family.

“Working with great partners at the Neshaminy Mall has made it possible to bring our ice skating rinkexperience to Bucks County this season,” said Jon Schaffer, president of Flight Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to bring a new family-friendly concept to the Neshaminy Mall and hope to make this a staple attraction in the community for years to come, all while helping out a great cause that is near and dear to our hearts.”

A portion of the proceeds from the rink will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 Survivors Fund.