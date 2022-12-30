ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Region Kicks Off 2023

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.03% in its first hour of trade. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.86% and the Kosdaq shed 0.32%.
