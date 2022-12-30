Read full article on original website
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Region Kicks Off 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.03% in its first hour of trade. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.86% and the Kosdaq shed 0.32%.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Companies Can ‘Hire' a Virtual Person for About $14k a Year in China
Tech company Baidu said the number of virtual people projects it's worked on for clients has doubled since last year, with a wide price range of as little as $2,800 to a whopping $14,300 per year. Beijing city announced in August a plan to build up the municipal virtual people...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Community Levels, Where Viruses Stand
As holiday parties wrap and the new year begins, where do things stand with several respiratory viruses circulating in the U.S.?. While the numbers show signs of decline, some experts say other factors could be at play. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
