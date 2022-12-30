College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's comeback in Peach Bowl, similarities with TCU
Following Georgia’s impressive comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reflected on the win and talked about the game ahead against TCU during an appearance on College GameDay on ESPN. Georgia, led by Stetson Bennett, crawled back into the game and ultimately won as...
elisportsnetwork.com
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl – Joel Klatt reacts | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Joel discusses how Kirby Smart and Ryan Day both called excellent games, and speaks on whether a late-game targeting hit should have been called. This post was originally published on this site.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Georgia vs. TCU is exactly what college football needed -- January Jubilation
We’ve waited 9 years for this defining moment, a day when the College Football Playoff truly became the spectacle it was meant to be. Rejoice, everyone. We finally have March in January. Two thrilling semifinal games in the greatest day in the history of the Playoff semifinals. And more...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
Look: Sonny Dykes Has 5-Word Message For TCU After Beating Michigan
TCU made history by beating Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this Saturday. But the Horned Frogs aren't done just yet. Sonny Dykes had five words for his TCU players after beating Michigan: "Let's go win one more." Take a look. TCU's miracle ...
Michigan fans react to loss against TCU in Fiesta Bowl nail-biter
Tonight, there was a nail-biter in Arizona where TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Maize and Blue lost 45 to 51.
NBC Sports
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost?
History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete a magical season with their first national championship since 1938. In their debut College Football Playoff appearance, the Horned Frogs outlasted the previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl thriller.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Look: Shocked Michigan Fan Is Going Viral On Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines are getting blown out early in today's Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead — stunning the No. 2 team in the nation. Michigan fans are understandably baffled by this early deficit. One fan at State Farm Stadium...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media
State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
WILX-TV
Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been smooth sailing for the Michigan Wolverines as they prepared for Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs, but for fans headed to Arizona, it’s been anything but smooth. Following the winter storm and hundreds of flight cancellations, many fans had to...
