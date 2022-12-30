Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo: I Make 154 Very Easy; Could Stay At That Weight For 'My Whole Career'
After mostly competing as a welterweight for the first three years of his career, Jermell Charlo has shown unusual discipline by remaining a junior middleweight since June 2011. Eleven years in the same weight class is uncommon in boxing, yet the undisputed 154-pound champion doesn’t envision a move up to...
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
BoxingNews24.com
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol = Eddie Hearn’s best fight of 2022
By Sean Jones: In looking back at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s best fights of 2022, you’d have to pick Dmitry Bivol’s upset of Canelo Alvarez as by far the best of the bunch. The Canelo-Bivol fight stands out among the other great fights that Hearn scheduled...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
MMAmania.com
Report: Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font in the works for UFC event on April 8
Adrian Yanez is expected to make a big step up in competition when he takes on perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font at an upcoming UFC event on April 8, per a recent report by MMA Fighting. The matchup has also been confirmed by additional news outlets, but the location and...
worldboxingnews.net
Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: We Will Get it Over The Line
Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, says a deal is getting close for a showdown with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. They were initially set to collide in late 2021. Fury withdrew with a training injury, and he was later replaced by Tyron Woodley, who was brutally knocked out in the sixth round.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Prograis-Ramirez, Crawford-Spence, Dubois, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Jose Ramirez turning down a Regis Prograis shot, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, weight issues in boxing, the career of Daniel Dubois, and more. What are your thoughts on Jose Ramirez turning down the WBC title shot...
Comments / 1