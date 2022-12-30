ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar. One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality.
