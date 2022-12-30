Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation

Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar. One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Danforth: Congressional truth and consequences
It’s looking like we may be stuck with poor old George. Except that George Santos, the newly-elected fictitious congressman from Long Island, isn’t make-believe at all. Santos, 34, ran a campaign that could have been written up in a drama school where the assignment was to invent a congressman out of thin air. That’s right. You get credit just for making him up.
Today in History MON JAN 02
Today is Monday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2023. There are 363 days left in the year. On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency. On this date:. In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the “Open Door...
