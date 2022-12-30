This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

Read full article on original website
This 26-Year-Old Quit Her Job to Ask Strangers How Much Money They Make—Now She's Scoring 6-Figure Brand Deals
In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
Stock Futures Rise Slightly Ahead of the First Trading Week of the New Year
Stock futures rose Monday evening as traders braced themselves for a flurry of economic data and the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting this week to kick off the new year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80 points, or 2%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.2%...
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
UK announces cash support for low-income households
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Millions of low-income households in Britain will receive cost-of-living support from the government of up to 900 pounds ($1,084) over the financial year, the country's Department of Work and Pensions said on Tuesday.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Region Kicks Off 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.03% in its first hour of trade. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.86% and the Kosdaq shed 0.32%.
Retailers Brace for Tougher Times and More Frugal Customers in 2023
January means high stakes for retailers as they close out the holiday quarter. Companies are under pressure to clear through excess inventory. Some economists and industry watchers anticipate a recession for the U.S. January is typically an overlooked month for retailers. Shoppers make returns and exchanges. They come to stores...
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
