Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
The AC Cobra GT Revives an Iconic Roadster With a 654-HP V8, Manual Transmission
AC CarsThe original Shelby Cobra is getting a successor with extra power and modern technology. And yes, it's keeping a manual transmission.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
Carscoops
How Much Would You Pay For This 698-Mile 1995 Chevy Impala SS?
The Chevy Impala SS of the late 1990s was a proper American muscle car in the purest sense of the term, a brawny, rear-wheel drive car with a massive V8 that was great at smoking tires. But that begs the question: how much would you pay for an essentially new one today? You’ll have to ask yourself that with this example, which had a mere 698 miles (1,123 km) on it.
Top Speed
The Puch 230GE Is A Mercedes G-Class 4X4 With None Of The Luxury
Go back to 2002 , show the average car buyer a brand-new Mercedes S-Class, and they would be completely blown away. It would be like living in a Star Wars movie with its "self-driving" capabilities, lack of buttons, and wild surplus of OLED screens in the interior - not to mention the performance capabilities of something so massive, heavy and otherwise unconcerned with the very concept of sportiness. In the same way, older cars can be just as shocking to us, with their lack of gratuitous tech, comfort, and bare-bones styling. This Mercedes, or Puch, depending on how you look at it, is a perfect example. It's a 1992 G-Wagon in military spec with no creature comforts whatsoever, and it is currently for sale.
Porsche Design Watches' History Dates Back To 1972
Porsche has been doing two things since 1972: making sports cars like the 911 and watches. Even long-time fans of the brand may have yet to learn about the latter endeavor. The tradition of a Porsche owner matching his watch to his paint-to-sample 911 goes back further than you may think.
topgear.com
Celebrating Lamborghini's V12 engine... in a V12-powered Lambo boat
V12 Aventador meets Boaty McV12face in this enormously amusing two-vehicle setup. To quote the great Albus Dumbledore: “Where once there was before the naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine, there will now be after.” At least we think that’s what he said – nobody really paid any attention to the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series did they? Could have got away with anything in that script.
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pops Engine after Only 52 Miles
As exciting as the wider bodywork and refined aerodynamics of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are, the 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V-8 engine sitting behind the driver is the star of the show. Unfortunately for new Z06 owner Marco Garcia, the motorsport-derived engine in his Corvette Z06 failed after traveling just 52 miles on the initial delivery drive.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
