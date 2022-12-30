Read full article on original website
Related
Robin Roberts Says She’s ‘Getting Married’ To Amber Laign After 18 Years Together
Robin Roberts, 62, revealed she’s planning to marry her longtime partner Amber Laign! “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the longtime Good Morning America host announced on the Monday, Jan. 2 episode while chatting with author Gabrielle Bernstein. She expressed that she was “hesitating” to say the news as it was the first time she had “said it out loud” to the public as Gabrielle pushed on what her “intentions” were for the new year.
Inside Nova
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Barbara Walters has died. The veteran broadcaster passed away at her New York home on Friday (30.12.22) evening at the age of 93, her representative, Cindi Berger, has confirmed. Cindi said in a statement: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big...
Inside Nova
Cher recalls there were drugs ‘everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s tour bus
Cher has recalled there were drugs “everywhere” on Willie Nelson’s tour bus. The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, told ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ the vehicle also stank of marijuana. Cher added: “Oh my God, I’ve been on Willie Nelson’s bus!...
Inside Nova
Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt 'stalked' her about Kurt Cobain
Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt "stalked" her about Kurt Cobain. Earlier this week, Courtney, 58, claimed on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast that she was fired from the 1999 movie 'Fight Club', starring Brad because she refused to let the actor make a movie about her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt, who died by suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.
Inside Nova
Anna Kendrick shares similarities between her abusive relationship and Alice Darling role
Anna Kendrick says her past experience in an abusive relationship affected her 'Alice, Darling' role. The 37-year-old actress - who stars in the movie about a woman trapped in an abusive relationship who is the subject of an intervention staged by her two closest friends - revealed she suffered psychological abuse in her previous relationship and said her former partner convinced her she was a "monster".
Comments / 0