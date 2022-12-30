Read full article on original website
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
Grandfather of Iowa LB Jack Campbell dies in accident before Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The grandfather of University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was killed Friday night after he was hit by a hotel passenger van on Friday night, authorities said. William Smith Jr., 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, was in Tennessee to watch his grandson play in Saturday’s Music City...
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
