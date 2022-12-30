ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County

ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

