Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Tampa on Sunday.
Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
Suspect in custody after officer grazed by bullet during standoff in Clearwater
Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a "barricaded suspect."
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
iontb.com
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect from Clearwater home after officer grazed by a bullet
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home off of Ridge Avenue near Leverne Street in Clearwater. The incident began prior to 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Officers were in the area of the home due to reports of gunshots...
St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
Deputies searching for missing Hillsborough County man with dementia
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday.
Man uses beer bottle in deadly stabbing at New Year's Eve party in Tampa, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing at a New Year's Eve party at an apartment complex in Tampa. Hillsborough County deputies responded at around 5:15 a.m. to the Palm Flats Apartments off of University Woods Place and found "a man in the roadway with multiple stab wounds," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.
Bradenton woman, 80, dies after being ejected in wrong-way DUI crash: FHP
An 80-year-old woman from Bradenton died after being ejected during a crash on Sunday.
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
Driver slams into FHP car during traffic stop on Veterans Expressway
Four people were hurt after a driver hit a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Listen to 911 call reporting downed helicopter off Davis Islands
The Tampa Police Department has released the 911 call Friday made shortly after a small sightseeing helicopter crashed off the coast of Davis Islands.
Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered. Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson. Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs […]
fox13news.com
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County
ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
St. Pete revelers ring in 2023 at the pier
St. Pete is ticking down the minutes to the new year, ready to celebrate just like the rest of the world has been doing all day.
