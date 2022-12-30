Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
mynewsla.com
Missing Man, 72, Found Safe
Garden Grove police found a 72-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Dobromir Radac went missing at his Garden Grove residence in the 9800 Block of Skylark Boulevard about 2 p.m. Sunday. Radac was considered at risk as he suffers from dementia and is nonverbal. Police did not release any details...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Alley
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound,...
foxla.com
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
foxla.com
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man found dead following shooting in Compton; suspect arrested
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Compton. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, after receiving calls of shots fired int he area. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Compton resident Danthony Malone dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from Compton Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which led them to stopping a vehicle matching the description at a later time. They learned that the driver lived at the location where the shooting occurred, and was in possession of a firearm similar to the one they believe was used to kill Malone. Deputies arrested the suspect, though no further information was provided due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
mynewsla.com
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1
A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
Missing hiker found dead after being reported missing in Carbon Canyon Regional Park
A missing 63-year-old hiker who was first reported missing on Friday was found dead by search and rescue teams early Saturday evening. Authorities reported that Jeffrey Morton, 63, had been found deceased, and that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. It was not immediately clear where Morton was found. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, Morton headed out from his Yorba Linda residence at around 2:30 a.m. for a morning hike. When he did not return home by 6 a.m., when he traditionally does, a missing persons report was made. Authorities located his vehicle, a white 2005 Acura MDX, at the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Road, located across the street from the Carbon Canyon Regional Park area. Morton left home without his cell phone. Those close to Morton said that he had never failed to return home from a hike before.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Elderly San Marino Couple Victims of Home Invasion Robbery
San Marino police searched Saturday for four males suspected of preying on an elderly couple with a home invasion robbery. The robbery occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane, according to a police statement. The four suspects wearing black ski masks...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
