Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
Biden administration announces new COVID test requirement on travelers from China
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is implementing pre-departure testing and requirement to show a negative COVID test to travelers from China.
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
COVID-19 XBB variant: What to know
COVID-19 infections in the northeastern region of the US have increasingly been linked to the XBB strain of the virus, a subvariant of Omicron.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
Wuhan whistleblower claims COVID-19 leaked from Chinese lab
A whistleblower formerly of EcoHealth Alliance claims he saw the potential for a lab leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology as early as 2016.
What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant that has led to surge in cases
New Covid variants are sparking fresh health concerns as Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have seen a surge in cases in countries worldwide. It comes as UK-based health experts have suggested that up to 9,000 people are dying from Covid a day in China, where infections have dramatically risen following the country’s end to strict isolation rules. The surge has prompted the UK government to require all passengers arriving in England from China from 5 January to return a negative Covid result before travelling.So what are the XBB subvariants and where have they been seen? Here is all you...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
The Biden Administration is Considering Imposing Restrictions On Travelers From China Over COVID-19 Surge, Reports
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on travelers entering the United States from China due to the country’s rapid and seemingly uncontrolled shift from the ‘Zero Covid’ policy that had kept the virus largely at bay for the last three years. The White House and...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge
Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
COVID crazies are using the China virus surge to push disastrous restrictions AGAIN — ignore them
Despite the disastrous experiment with zero-COVID mandates in China, the bug’s resurgence there has whetted the left’s appetite for a return to similar policies here. Don’t let that happen! After President Xi Jinping abruptly ended his draconian restrictions on travel, social interaction and commerce in response to fiery protests, COVID cases shot back up. And no wonder: Given that the entire nation has been under some variety of lockdown almost continuously since the start of the pandemic, there has been little chance for any natural immunity to develop. In other words, shutting down life as we know it to stop a virus simply...
Covid travel restrictions return – the new rules explained
Covid travel restrictions are back. From 5 January, every traveller flying from mainland China to England will need to provide a negative test result before being allowed on the plane. It is not yet clear what kinds of tests will be acceptable, but the previous policy was to allow lateral flow/rapid antigen tests as well as more reliable and expensive PCR tests. In addition travellers flying direct from China to Heathrow may be invited to take a second test on arrival. The government says as many as 20 per cent of arriving passengers will be checked, though they are able...
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
Comments / 2