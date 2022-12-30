ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Interesting Engineering

37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China

New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
scitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines

A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
The Independent

What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant that has led to surge in cases

New Covid variants are sparking fresh health concerns as Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have seen a surge in cases in countries worldwide. It comes as UK-based health experts have suggested that up to 9,000 people are dying from Covid a day in China, where infections have dramatically risen following the country’s end to strict isolation rules. The surge has prompted the UK government to require all passengers arriving in England from China from 5 January to return a negative Covid result before travelling.So what are the XBB subvariants and where have they been seen? Here is all you...
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
The Independent

Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge

Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
New York Post

COVID crazies are using the China virus surge to push disastrous restrictions AGAIN — ignore them

Despite the disastrous experiment with zero-COVID mandates in China, the bug’s resurgence there has whetted the left’s appetite for a return to similar policies here. Don’t let that happen! After President Xi Jinping abruptly ended his draconian restrictions on travel, social interaction and commerce in response to fiery protests, COVID cases shot back up.  And no wonder: Given that the entire nation has been under some variety of lockdown almost continuously since the start of the pandemic, there has been little chance for any natural immunity to develop.  In other words, shutting down life as we know it to stop a virus simply...
The Independent

Covid travel restrictions return – the new rules explained

Covid travel restrictions are back. From 5 January, every traveller flying from mainland China to England will need to provide a negative test result before being allowed on the plane. It is not yet clear what kinds of tests will be acceptable, but the previous policy was to allow lateral flow/rapid antigen tests as well as more reliable and expensive PCR tests. In addition travellers flying direct from China to Heathrow may be invited to take a second test on arrival. The government says as many as 20 per cent of arriving passengers will be checked, though they are able...
Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.

