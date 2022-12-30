Read full article on original website
Alexander Takacs
3d ago
School taxes will never be eliminated school districts are power money hungry with failed teaching,school districts think the buildings make good students
Reply
7
Related
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues
As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House.
977rocks.com
Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor
A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
mynwmo.com
This January, the Pennsylvania Legislature Will Receive a Significant Infusion of New Blood
As leaders in the lower house fight for control, one of the largest groups of first-time politicians will be sworn in to the Pennsylvania legislature. This will make it harder for them to find common ground, which is what they say they want to do. In January, there will be...
977rocks.com
Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General
As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
wdiy.org
How Election Deniers Affected Midterm Results Certifications Across PA
Conspiracy theorists and Republican-aligned groups attempted to cast doubt on the 2022 midterms by delaying the results with baseless legal challenges – and misattributing the delays to a lack of election security. WITF’s Robby Brod explains how the strategy played out – as one of the stories that shaped...
Pa turnpike toll enforcement law to go into effect
A new law going into effect in 2023 is Pennsylvania House Bill 1486 that strengthens the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those customers who do not pay their tolls. The legislation, which was passed by the Senate with the concurrence of the House, lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees from $500 to $250. According to PA Turnpike...
echo-pilot.com
Pa. State Ethics Commission tagged several lobbyists with fines this year for 'negligence'
A handful of lobbying entities were fined by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission this year for negligence, according to final adjudications issued by the agency. As registered principals with the Pennsylvania Department of State, all four were required to file quarterly expense reports under the commonwealth's lobbying disclosure law. The reports are designed to provide a measure of transparency regarding who is attempting to influence lawmakers on key policy decisions.
wesb.com
New Laws in the New Year
The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
A census of every farmer in the country is underway. Lehigh Valley farmers urged to check in.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tabulates a census of every farmer in the country. The census helps inform federal food and agriculture policies and programs, and guide investments that will grow and sustain the industry, according to a news release. Local farmers are urged to complete the...
Doug Mastriano’s Jan. 6 committee deposition released showing reported call to Mike Pence on Jan. 6
The House January 6 committee on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, released the transcript from their brief deposition with Pennsylvania State Senator and former Republican nominee for Governor Doug Mastriano.
wtae.com
New year, new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania
VERONA, Pa. — The New Year comes with a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania. Because of state law, the hike automatically went into effect at midnight. The tax on gasoline increased by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
WJAC TV
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Shapiro has a track record of keeping trusted aides at his side, and four appointees to the governor's office are no exception. The post Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
wccsradio.com
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
butlerradio.com
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 4