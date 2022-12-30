Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are now public information, despite his repeated, years-long efforts to keep them private. The House Ways and Means Committee, headed by Richard Neal (D-MA) voted to released the returns, which span from 2015 to 2020, Friday after a three-year-long effort to obtain the documents.

