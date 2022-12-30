ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Trump’s tax returns change anything?

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are now public information, despite his repeated, years-long efforts to keep them private. The House Ways and Means Committee, headed by Richard Neal (D-MA) voted to released the returns, which span from 2015 to 2020, Friday after a three-year-long effort to obtain the documents.
President Biden to visit Northern Kentucky, will deliver remarks on economic plan

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Northern Kentucky early in the new year. Biden will travel to Covington on Wednesday to deliver remarks on "how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind," according to a release from the White House on Sunday.
