SFGate
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Easterly winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Tuesday morning. then becoming easterly again later Tuesday. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. *...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
SFGate
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
SFGate
Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal...
SFGate
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
