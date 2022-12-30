ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Easterly winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Tuesday morning. then becoming easterly again later Tuesday. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. *...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
RIO DELL, CA
SFGate

Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
MOSCOW, ID

