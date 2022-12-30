ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Surface observations indicate that winds are beginning to diminish. over the eastern portion of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande. Valley. As a result, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. However, residents can expect breezy conditions through the late.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting. Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant. rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River...
SACRAMENTO, CA
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
CALIFORNIA STATE

