TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Surface observations indicate that winds are beginning to diminish. over the eastern portion of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande. Valley. As a result, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. However, residents can expect breezy conditions through the late.
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 1 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting. Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant. rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River...
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
