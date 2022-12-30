ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Residents Will Not See Their Property Taxes Go Up in 2023. Here are the Details

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctqts_0jyf6WCY00
The township has announced their tax plans for the new year.Photo byBensalem Township

Residents of one Bucks County township just learned that they will not see a significant increase in their property taxes this coming year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the local property taxes for the Bucks County Courier Times.

According to the 2023 municipal budget, there will be no property tax increase in Bensalem in 2023 and the residents will continue to receive their $300 Homeowners’ Assistance Grants. The town’s general fund operating revenues stayed generally flat at $52,889,200 for 2022, compared to $49,098,000 for 2021.

Other major indicators also maintained similar year-over-year operating revenues and expenses, including outlays for fire companies, the rescue squad, and parks and recreation. Overall, the 2023 budget is expecting total revenue of $53,641,200, compared to the $50,048,000 in 2022.

“The township is in great shape; it’s another year and the 30th year I have presented a budget to council, and we have never had a real estate tax increase in our general fund in all of those years,” said Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo. “And we are very proud of that.”

He added that residents will have received more than $50 million dollars back from the town over the life of the Homeowners Assistance Grant Program, which is founded using Parx Casino host fees.

Read more about the budget in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

Haven’t apply yet? $300 Rebate Program Application Ends Tomorrow

Residents of Pennsylvania have only just one day left to submit an application for a rebate program that could grant them with amounts ranging from $250 to $650. The goal of the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is to give elderly and or disabled residents some financial support. The amount received from this program will vary depending on annual income.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Get a payment up to $975 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catasauqua doubles property taxes, cites past mismanagement

CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Citing past mismanagement and unbalanced budgets, Catasauqua Borough Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to double the tax rate for residents from 7.35 mills to 15.05 mills. The increase, councilmembers say, will allow them to "fix" problems not previously addressed by borough management. The increase...
CATASAUQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away

There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

County 2050 Plan Depends on Public as its Crystal Ball

NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County began planning during 2022 for the next 28 years of its future. Don’t be surprised, county Board of Commissioners’ Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh told an online video conference audience (below) in October. COVID and other outside forces, she explained then, “are shifting the way county residents work, learn, and live.” Its officials, she indicated, simply want to be prepared for whatever lies ahead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
glensidelocal.com

Abington, Jenkintown holiday tree disposal schedules

Abington and Jenkintown have posted their holiday tree disposal schedules. Holiday trees will be picked up curbside each Tuesday in January. Public Works will deliver the trees to Abington Township to be ground into mulch with other yard waste. The mulch is then made available to Borough and Township residents free of cost.
JENKINTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business

Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life, Wachter and her husband, Gino, in June 2021, launched Bounce Around Bucks Party Rentals. The couple, who live in Falls Township, provide a variety of inflatable amusements for birthday parties, as well as community and special events.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy