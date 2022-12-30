ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A complete visual timeline of the 4-year legal battle over Donald Trump's tax returns

By George Petras and Javier Zarracina, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The House Ways and Means Committee today released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, capping four years of intense and partisan legal wrangling between Democrats leading key House committees and Trump's lawyers and Republican allies.

Democrats, who have questioned some of Trump's tax claims , say releasing the returns is in the public interest and will help improve accounting procedures at the IRS, which did not audit Trump's returns during his first two years as president.

Republicans criticize the move as partisan and a bad precedent in which audits could be used as political weapons.

Key moments in the four-year fight over the release of Trump's 2015-2020 tax records:

Feb. 27, 2019

Michael Cohen , Trump's former lawyer, testifies in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Trump had a history of misrepresenting values of his assets for better loan terms and lower tax benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebO1w_0jyf6VJp00
Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, prepares to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2019

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee asks the IRS for Trump's tax returns and sets April 10 as a deadline.

April 15, 2019

The House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenas records , including Trump's tax returns, from Mazars USA, Trump’s accounting firm at the time.

April 23, 2019

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells the Ways and Means Committee that he'll decide by May 6 whether to release the returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcJ5r_0jyf6VJp00
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and Government Subcommittee hearing. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

May 17, 2019

Mnuchin says he won't comply with the subpoena to release the returns.

June 14, 2019

The Justice Department issues a legal opinion supporting Mnuchin's refusal to release Trump's returns.

July 2, 2019

The House Ways and Means Committee sues the Treasury Department and the IRS for access to Trump's tax returns.

Oct. 11, 2019

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholds by a 2-1 vote a lower court ruling saying Mazars USA must turn over eight years of accounting records.

July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court rules 7-2 that lower courts did not thoroughly examine Democrats' claims that the tax returns were needed. The case is sent back to a lower court.

Jan. 20, 2021

Trump leaves office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wNf4_0jyf6VJp00
President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Brandon, AP

March 3, 2021

The House Oversight and Reform Committee issues a new subpoena to Mazars USA for more of Trump's records, including tax returns.

July 30, 2021

The Justice Department, now under President Joe Biden, says the Treasury Department must release Trump's tax returns to the House.

Aug. 2, 2021

Trump's lawyer says Trump will fight the Justice Department order .

Aug. 4, 2021

Trump's lawyers file in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to block release of the returns .

Dec.14, 2021

Judge Trevor McFadden of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia dismisses Trump's lawsuit and rules the House can get the former president's tax returns .

July 8, 2022

A federal appeals court panel rules that the House can get the tax returns, but fewer than originally sought .

Aug. 9, 2022

Federal appeals court rules that the House can get Trump's tax returns .

Sept. 1, 2022

The House Oversight and Reform Committee says it has reached an agreement with Mazars USA to release key financial records .

Oct. 27, 2022

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upholds the lower appeals court ruling for release of the returns .

Oct. 31, 2022

Trump asks the Supreme Court to block the release.

Nov. 15, 2022

Trump announces he's running for president again in 2024 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8gFa_0jyf6VJp00
Former President Donald Trump announces Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., that he will run for president again in 2024. Andrew Harnik, AP

Nov. 22, 2022

The Supreme Court refuses to block the release.

Nov. 30, 2022

The Treasury Department says it has complied with the Supreme Court's decision.

Dec. 20, 2022

The House Ways and Means Committee votes to release some of the returns to the public , with personal information redacted. The committee also releases a report on IRS audit practices .

Dec. 28, 2022

The House Ways and Means Committee says it will release Trump's returns from 2015 to 2020 on Dec. 30.

Dec. 30, 2022

The House Ways and Means Committee releases the former president's tax returns.

