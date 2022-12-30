ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump once again stirs rumors that he could run as a third-party candidate and split the Republican vote if party turns on him

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvyUe_0jyf6Sfe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osS86_0jyf6Sfe00
Former President Donald J. Trump during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.

David Becker for the Washington Post

  • Donald Trump shared an article calling on him to abandon Republican Party if it doesn't back him in 2024.
  • The article said Trump could run as a third-party candidate, a move that would split the GOP vote.
  • Trump is facing rising opposition to his 2024 bid from some quarters of the Republican Party.

In a move likely to cause some in the Republican Party heart palpitations, former President Donald Trump shared an article on Thursday that said he could run as a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

It is a move that would split the Republican Party vote and likely doom the party's 2024 ambitions.

In a posting on his Truth Social site, Trump shared an article from the pro-Trump website American Greatness saying the former president could leave the GOP to punish it for its disloyalty.

Writer Dan Gelernter said that Trump is still "admired and even loved by those who consider themselves 'ordinary' Americans," particularly those who reside "anywhere outside the Beltway."

Gelernter compared the situation to the 1912 presidential election, when Republican President Theodore Roosevelt ran as an independent, in a move that split the GOP and resulted in Democrat Woodrow Wilson's election.

He said that a Trump third-party candidacy could have a similar result, but that a Republican loss would teach the "corrupt gravy-train" a lesson.

Trump announced his bid for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination in November.

However, the party underperformed expectations in the November midterms, failing to win control of the Senate and securing only a narrow House majority.

It's not the first time Trump has threatened the GOP with the prospect of a third-party run. Trump made the same threat in response to Republican criticism during his first presidential campaign back in 2015 .

He also threatened to start a new party in 2021 as Republican senators weighed up whether to convict him in his impeachment trial over the Capitol riot, according to a book by ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl .

Trump ran as a candidate for the Reform Party back in 2000, but dropped out after the primaries.

Bill Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general, wrote in a recent op-ed that in 2024 Trump could make good on his threat and try to "burn the whole house down" if he doesn't win the party's presidential nomination.

A series of recent polls indicate growing support among Republican voters for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is believed to be Trump's strongest rival for the 2024 nomination.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 274

yvonne8620
3d ago

This comes as no surprise and he still has republican supporters that will follow him. For the republicans to win, they need the GOP base support. For us democrats, it’s a win win. 👏🏽

Reply(22)
30
Francisco Rodriguez
2d ago

Wait….he talks about loyalty?? What about HIS loyalty to the party?? Don’t misunderstand me, I do want him to run as independent. That will be the icing on the cake: defeat Donald (the clown) Trump and mini me ( Ron DeSantis) in the same election.

Reply(3)
25
Barbara
2d ago

how can someone that's done all the terrible things that he has done and all the crimes that he has done even be allowed to be on the ballot running for president of the United States he needs to be locked up he's crazier than hell and he's a crook a thief and I can't say the other word or I would get banned from this page

Reply(8)
23
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Teen Vogue

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Business Insider

Business Insider

804K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy