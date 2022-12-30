ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sykesville, MD

‘A safety net for the rest of their life’: Sykesville nonprofit joins growing number of Maryland horse rescue programs

By Ethan Ehrenhaft, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Tina Snyder, executive director and founder of Safe Haven Equine Warriors, with Pickpocket, a (SHEW) program pony, at Safe Haven Farm in Sykesville on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. (SHEW) is a Howard County-based nonprofit dedicated to the humane treatment of all equines. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Since founding the Sykesville-based nonprofit Safe Haven Equine Warriors in 2017, Tina Snyder and her team have rescued and rehabilitated more than 60 horses, ranging from thoroughbred ex-racers to miniatures from petting zoos.

Many are saved from “kill buyers,” who she says resell the animals from auction houses to foreign slaughter plants. Others come from owners who can no longer afford to or want to care for them. Each has its own story.

There’s Pickpocket, the sickly pony who stole Snyder’s phone out of her back pocket at an auction and held it gently in his teeth. Or Opa, another pony who hadn’t left his Appalachian shed for 20 years and was found standing atop 5 feet of compacted manure.

SHEW’s mission is to find new homes for as many horses as possible, after providing the animals with proper medical care, food and rest. At the same time, the organization hopes to educate the public on responsible horse ownership and about the slaughterhouse pipeline they say is still playing out across the country.

“I never realized how much horses were just shuffled from one spot to another,” said Eldersburg resident Janet Ward, a retired nurse and SHEW volunteer.

All horses deserve a chance to feel loved, she says, even if their injuries preclude them from adoption.

After arriving at the farm, Opa was able to bond with the rescue herd and celebrate a birthday before a recurring injury required him to be euthanized.

“It was a sad day,” Snyder said. “But we had given him one year of being able to be a pony and do all the things that ponies should do.”

‘Marylanders have a tradition of loving horses’

With more than 50 licensed rescue stables throughout the state, Maryland is a national leader in horse rescue and aftercare operations.

“Marylanders have a tradition of loving horses and looking after the welfare of horses,” said Ross Peddicord, executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board , which promotes equestrian activities and sets standards for care.

A former Baltimore Sun reporter, Peddicord traced the journey of thoroughbred racehorses from Maryland to a slaughterhouse in Connecticut that then shipped the meat to France, where it was turned into sausages sold at soccer matches. His four-part 1989 series was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and helped spark a series of industry reforms, including a federal ban on the use of double-decker trailers for transporting horses bound for slaughter.

Since 2007, the domestic slaughter of horses for human consumption has stopped in the U.S. because funding for inspectors of such facilities has not been included in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual budget. Advocacy groups lobby Congress each year to continue defunding inspectors and are working to get federal legislation passed that would officially ban slaughtering or exporting U.S. horses for human consumption.

The pressure has paid off, with the number of U.S. horses exported to Canada and Mexico for slaughter falling from 166,000 in 2012 to just over 23,000 in 2021, according to the Humane Society of the United States, a national nonprofit focused on animal welfare. At the same time, rescue and rehabilitation programs have proliferated.

“You can’t save every horse, unfortunately, but the [number] has tripled or quadrupled from what it used to be,” Peddicord said. “A lot of it is centered here in Maryland.”

After years of riding competitively, Snyder suffered a career-ending injury in 1976 and took a break from horses. When she moved to Maryland in the early 1990s, she began volunteering for Days End Farm Horse Rescue , a nationally recognized horse rehabilitation and welfare center in Lisbon.

Snyder, 64, bought her own farm in 1994 and opened an equine learning center for private horsemanship lessons. As she discovered more about the slaughterhouse pipeline, she found her ultimate calling in horse rescue and decided to start her own operation with a broad focus.

“We do amazing things on this tiny little farm,” said Snyder, who’s in the process of looking for a larger property and recently launched a capital campaign to assist with the expansion.

While her current farm can only rehab about five horses at a time, Snyder wants to eventually open a boarding facility and education program for first-time adopters to ensure they’re capable of providing quality long-term care to their animals.

“Any horse that comes through our door has a safety net for the rest of their life,” Snyder said. “We’re always looking for that great forever home.”

After rescue, horses help humans

As the number of horses SHEW has found new homes for steadily grows, so does the organization’s outreach efforts.

“I have this vision of a rescue that’s all inclusive,” Snyder said. “It’s for the horses to help the people just as much as the people to help the horses.”

The organization conducts a variety of programming with veterans, seniors and student groups and is hoping to expand its equine-assisted therapy offerings.

“Horses are very soulful beings,” said Brittany Robey, a psychologist with Howard County Public Schools, who recently took 10 students from the special education Bridges program on a field trip to SHEW. “They can be very reactive but they can also be very comforting.”

Robey is already planning more trips for Bridges students in addition to spearheading SHEW’s equine therapy efforts as a volunteer. She says horses can offer numerous therapeutic benefits, with activities such as riding, grooming and feeding being used to treat a range of mental and physical illnesses.

“We really want to build this beautiful continuum that cultivates wellbeing and prioritizes mental health, but also promotes horsemanship and equine education,” Robey said. “That’s our ultimate goal.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Enhanced coverage for Maryland car insurance

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nobody wants to get into a car accident. But, if it does happen, you want to ensure you're covered by insurance. In Maryland, enhanced coverage is available if you or the other driver do not have enough money to cover the damages. Charles Gilman with Gilman...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Gas prices rise in Maryland

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City

The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Baltimore Times

BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract

Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Top Stories from DC News Now at 7...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
SILVER SPRING, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy