WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New year means new laws go into effect in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Hood: New law properly checks governor’s power

RALEIGH – When COVID-19 first struck North Carolina nearly three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper responded with a series of executive orders that closed or limited the operations of schools, businesses, public amenities and even churches. Cooper’s attempt to regulate worship services didn’t survive legal challenge, but most of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
GEORGIA STATE

