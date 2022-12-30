Read full article on original website
Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NC doesn’t pick Duke Energy electric mix to lower carbon levels
The NC regulator said power outages over Christmas weekend “particularly underscore the need for an orderly transition away from fossil fuels to low and zero-carbon dioxide emitting generating resources."
WBTV
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas; NC regulator to review Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts
Duke Energy said no solar energy was available Christmas Eve when rolling blackouts plunged 500,000 customers into the dark for hours during sub-freezing temperatures.
Problems with generators contributed to need for blackouts, says Duke Energy
Duke Energy is now acknowledging the need for rolling blackouts on Saturday didn’t just arise from high demand, but also reduced capacity at its facilities. Utility spokesperson Jeff Brooks says as temperatures plunged into the single digits on Christmas Eve, output from some plants decreased and some units were offline due to planned maintenance.
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
Hood: New law properly checks governor’s power
RALEIGH – When COVID-19 first struck North Carolina nearly three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper responded with a series of executive orders that closed or limited the operations of schools, businesses, public amenities and even churches. Cooper’s attempt to regulate worship services didn’t survive legal challenge, but most of...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Duke Energy: Customer demand, less power than forecasted led to rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — In a new statement, Duke Energy said it had less power available over the Christmas weekend than it had originally estimated, which led to the decision to instate rolling blackouts. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company initially forecasted it had enough resources to last through the weekend....
North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
Will we see a post-holiday gas price surge?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again. AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect […]
When North Carolina Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including January 2023. Benefits are paid between...
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
New session of North Carolina legislature could bring more culture war issues
A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely mean a different mix of bills on the agenda as the 2023 legislative session gets underway this month. A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely...
