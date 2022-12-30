Bucks County Officials Warn of Growing Trend of Retail Price Inaccuracies

Several local stores have been caught changing prices without consent. Photo by iStock.

The Bucks County government is warning residents of a recent trend of retailers selling goods for a higher price than they should. Alicia Roberts wrote about the trend for CBS Philadelphia.

Bucks County officials are warning residents of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies at some of the major retail chains in the county. Nearly a dozen retailers, including Pep Boys and Dollar General, have been issued fines and citations in the last 12 months for misrepresenting their prices.

“It’s become a big problem over the past two years,” said Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon. “If you’re not checking the price that’s on the shelf to what’s being charged at the cash register there’s a good chance it’s wrong.”

The problem has grown during the pandemic, with inflation pushing prices up weekly or even daily in some stores while grocers are having trouble finding workers to meet demand. Additionally, Bannon noted that big box retailers are especially susceptible to errors, considering the number of items they stock.

“We’ve seen discrepancies from a few pennies to a few dollars,” said Bannon.

According to consumer experts, the two best ways to protect yourself are to take a picture of sale tags in case an issue arises at the register and check your receipt while still in the store.